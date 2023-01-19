A proposal to transform Port Macquarie's only squash courts into tourist accommodation has got the planning green light.
The plan went before Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel on Wednesday, January 18 after five written submissions were received during the exhibition process.
The panel unanimously approved the development application.
The William Street site is home to the Palm Court Motor Inn, five squash courts, restaurant and shop.
The project will convert the squash courts into five motel rooms and five apartments.
There will be minor changes to the driveway and car park layout.
The panel meeting heard from the squash playing community, a representative of the neighbouring Mantra Quayside apartments, the project draftsman and the owner.
The main issues centred on the loss of Port Macquarie's last remaining squash centre, and concerns about privacy and noise impacts for the neighbouring Mantra Quayside apartments.
Jim Munro, representing the Friday morning squash group, spoke about the benefits of playing squash.
"It is a rewarding family participation sport and it improves everybody's wellbeing," he said.
Mr Munro said the squash players became an extended family.
"Squash brings us together but it is the sense of family that bonds us together," he said.
Fenwick Snowdon, representing non-profit group Port Macquarie Squash, outlined the development application's impact on the squash playing community.
That includes losses of community and physical activity, loss of social and mental health benefits, impact on youth, loss of economic benefits and displacement of the squash centre users.
"Squash players will have to find alternative courts to play at or give the game away," Mr Snowdon said.
Port Macquarie Squash continues its search to find a new home for the sport.
Graham McPherson from Manta Quayside cited privacy and noise concerns in response to the development application.
The project draftsman, Damian Keep, addressed the matter of acoustic and visual privacy. Privacy screening is covered in the conditions of consent.
Ian Francis and Lynne Johnson own Palm Court Motor Inn. Mr Francis said the squash players were a great group and it was a good sport.
He said the squash courts, which operated at a significant loss, just weren't viable and hadn't been for many years.
The panel's independent chair, David Crofts, said the squash club and squash courts performed a valuable social function.
Mr Crofts said the panel had to determine the development application on its merits within the applicable rules.
The report to the panel meeting said there was no planning mechanism to refuse the application based on merit of the recreation facility and availability of these facilities to the general public.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
