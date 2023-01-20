Rosemary Clarke is the oldest midwife working at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
The 68-year-old has been putting off retirement because she loves her job too much.
"I love my colleagues, I love the women and the babies," she said.
"We're very lucky in Port Macquarie, we've got lovely obstetricians and the doctors are really wonderful.
"When I finish up I'll be crying."
Rosemary did her nurse training in 1977 at Parramatta and started working at Blacktown Hospital in 1980.
She moved to Port Macquarie from Sydney in 1989 with her husband and two children. She worked as a registered nurse in the emergency department.
In 2004 she got the opportunity to transfer, and began working in the maternity ward.
Rosemary said it's wonderful to see the babies become grown adults.
"I'll be walking down the street and a woman will say 'Rosie, look - you delivered this baby'," she said.
"He'll [the baby] will be like six feet tall."
Rosemary said every birthing experience is wonderful.
She enjoys caring for the mothers during the major milestone in their life, which comes with its challenges and triumphs.
Her words of wisdom are "just go with it".
"You can do all the reading under the sun but every birth is different," she said.
"You just need to go with it and accept what happens on your journey."
There have been a few surprise births, with Rosemary arriving just in time to catch the baby's delivery.
There was one woman who made it to the public toilet at the hospital's main entrance.
Rosemary was on the phone to the husband when she heard some noises, indicative the baby's arrival was imminent.
She rushed down to the bathroom to help get the woman to the maternity ward.
"I said to the husband, you get one side and I'll get the other," she said.
"She walked in and had the baby on the bed."
Tragically, Rosemary has seen many miscarriages during her time at the hospital.
According to Raising Children, miscarriages happen in about one in five confirmed pregnancies.
Rosemary cares for the women who are grieving the loss of their babies.
"It's so sad," she said.
Rosemary is still working casually at the hospital and plans to retire in 2023.
She is looking forward to travelling, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren during retirement.
Meanwhile the The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) is calling for nursing graduates to apply for new grad positions in six hospitals across the district.
The nursing and midwifery new grad positions will remain open until February 1.
