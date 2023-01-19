Port Macquarie News

Case of elderly man charged with alleged sexual touching to proceed to the District Court

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated January 20 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:00am
Port Macquarie Courthouse. Picture, file

An elderly Camden Haven man charged with "aggravated sexual touching" will have his case proceed to the District Court.

