A new challenge awaits Nick Prior as he takes the reins from former coach Mark Champion in a revitalised Port Macquarie Dolphins basketball setup.
Prior's 35-year involvement with basketball has previously focused on development and improving junior programs, but he will coach a Port Macquarie senior side for the first time in 2023.
It will double as a new beginning for the Dolphins who have not fielded a team in the state league competition since 2018.
And while Prior hasn't set any lofty goals for the association's first senior season back, there are still some expectations.
"We'll look to be in there in the mix. Where that ends up finally we don't know, but we're definitely not there to make up the numbers," Prior said.
"The main thing is that we're providing opportunities for juniors and for people to watch high-level, quality basketball.
"I think we'll get a good supporter base and a good following as long as the guys are turning up and giving an account of themselves that's worthy of the support we want to get."
The Dolphins will welcome two American imports next week and Prior is confident he has compiled a squad that will be competitive.
The bulk of the side will be a "fairly young crew" with a sprinkling of experienced players.
"We've definitely got the talent to be competitive, but what that translates to in wins and losses is really hard to say," Prior said.
The coach said his main motivation was to see the junior programs which had been created in previous years start to bear fruit.
He hoped that would then help turn Port Macquarie into a club and destination where senior players would want to come and play at.
Over the years junior players have moved away to seek opportunities elsewhere because there has been minimal opportunities in the Hastings.
"That's a trend we're keen to arrest so we can make sure our talented juniors have got the opportunity to continue to play here and develop," Prior said.
"We've got sponsorships with Charles Sturt University and are looking to get a partnership there which we hope will turn us into a bit of a destination for players."
Prior says there are minimal "strong" senior basketball programs anywhere north of Port Macquarie up to the Queensland border or south to Newcastle and the Dolphins are looking to benefit.
"We're hoping we can be a drawcard and have the opportunity for kids to go to uni here, retain our own talent and potentially even draw some talent from other regions as years go on."
The Dolphins will start their 2023 season with a home double-header on March 18-19.
