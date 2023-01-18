Port Macquarie News

Repairs ahead at Nobbys Beach, Kenny Walk and Lake Cathie's Aqua Reserve

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:45pm
A section of Kenny Walk will be repaired thanks to state government funding. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Repair work is set to make the Nobbys Beach staircase and nearby Kenny Walk area safer after bad weather took a toll.

