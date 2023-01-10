Port Macquarie News

Pending Australian record for Nelson Bay and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club at 2023 Golden Lure

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
January 10 2023
Madison Fairlie with her wahoo. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club

Nelson Bay and Port Stephens Game Fishing Club junior member Madison Fairlie has registered a pending Australian record on day one of the 2023 Golden Lure in Port Macquarie.

