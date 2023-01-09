Port Macquarie is a top destination for visitors during the summer holidays.
Unfortunately, this can mean more opportunities for thieves to target holidaymakers and locals.
Lifeguards patrolling Port Macquarie's beaches said they have been made aware of "several instances" of surfboards being stolen from vehicle's roofs at Town Beach, Oxley Beach and in the CBD area.
"If anyone has any information or potentially witnessed this occurring, please let us and the local police know so we can try to track the thieves or surfboards down," a post on the Port Macquarie ALS Lifeguards Facebook page said.
Posts have also appeared online in social media groups detailing surfboard thefts. One post said a surfboard was stolen from the roof of a car parked at Oxley Beach on January 3 between 5 and 6.30pm.
"The straps were cut and the board stolen," the post read.
In a separate social media group, one person said a nipper surfboard was stolen from a vehicle's roof that was parked at Officeworks in the CBD last week.
Despite these posts on social media, Mid North Coast Police Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said police have only received one report from a member of the public relating to a stolen surfboard in the past week.
"Sometime between 6pm on January 6 and 7am on January 7, a surfboard was stolen from a vehicle parked on William Street, Port Macquarie," he said.
Officers are encouraging locals and visitors to report any thefts to the police.
Insp Jameson said it's a timely reminder for people to ensure their items are secured.
"If items are visible and depending on the circumstances, they could be subject to being stolen," he said.
"We encourage all visitors to the area and residents to secure their items that are either on cars, in cars or around their caravan or camping site."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.