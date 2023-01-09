Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club is three-quarters of the way through its first complete Ocean Thunder Surfboat Series (OT), and its female under-23 crew continue to punch above their weight.
The third round of the annual professional elite surfboat series took the Boatettes' overall OT race count towards 20 when they headed to Collaroy Beach on January 7.
In the end, they missed a spot in the semi-finals by the barest of margins after the completion of five races when two boats down the other end of the beach (in the fifth race) pipped them on the finish line.
"It was just a wave situation and I thought we were probably in the top three or top four boats speed-wise, but we didn't quite get to the final," boat sweep Steve Monaghan said.
While the learning curve continues, they continue to improve with every race.
"We've completed probably 20 races and had a couple of seconds and thirds along the way, but at that level it's just those better crews - the elite crews - who don't make any mistakes," Monaghan said.
"It's a real step-up in class [from North Coast] and even though we're doing some good things, we have to complete the whole race.
"If we leave the door open for anyone, they certainly come through, that's for sure. That's the biggest thing we've noticed - if there are any mistakes - they're corrected really quickly by those elite rowers."
Monaghan said there remained a lot to like about Wauchope-Bonny Hills' overall performance.
They got off the beach really well, but it was just towards the end of the races where they came up short.
"The girls have definitely stepped up their game and are really going quite well; it was just on the line where boats were coming through [on Saturday]," he said.
"You could call it luck, or you could say we just have to put the foot on the throat a bit more and finish the job.
"They're probably just getting a little excited towards the end and not quite keeping their form in the last quarter of the race; looking for a wave when there are none around."
Each round of Ocean Thunder consists of up to eight races - five heats, followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and then finals.
The fourth and final round will be held on February 4.
"We're way off the pace with getting on the leaderboard, but we want to make another semi again and mix it with the top 12 crews in the country," Monaghan said.
"We've already done it once and went so close to doing it again."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.