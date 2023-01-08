Port Macquarie News

39th Golden Lure fishing tournament to start on January 9 in Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
January 8 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There hasn't been much to catch for competitors in the 39th Golden Lure with the first two days of the 2023 tournament postponed due to weather. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

There isn't any wriggle room left for the next week, but Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club president and Golden Lure tournament director Janeck Kaczorowski doesn't mind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.