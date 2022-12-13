Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council adopts its revised draft Climate Response Policy

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:50pm, first published 4:45pm
Councillors voted at the December Ordinary Council Meeting to adopt the revised draft Climate Change Response Policy. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A revised draft Climate Change Response Policy has been adopted by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.

