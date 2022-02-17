newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has rescinded its Climate Change Emergency Declaration. Councillor Sharon Griffiths put forward the motion at the first ordinary meeting of council on February 16. Residents and community groups previously lobbied council for the declaration that was instated at the March 2021 council meeting. Read more: Port Macquarie-Hastings Council declares we are in a global climate emergency Port Macquarie-hastings Council is the first council in the state to drop the declaration. The decision to rescind the declaration has caused concern among residents, with a rally held outside council chambers on Wednesday (February 16) afternoon. Resident Harry Creamer has been involved in the initiative for many years and said rescinding the Climate Change Emergency Declaration is going against community wishes. "A 2019 poll showed more than 80 per cent of Australians want governments to enhance their climate action, and here in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government Area, a survey of 102 local residents in 2020 showed that 87 per cent want council to do more to tackle climate change," he said. "Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will be the first Australian council to axe its climate change emergency declaration. "It sends a message that council is not ready to defend us against the next round of extreme weather events." Cr Griffiths spoke to the motion and said she believes the declaration is a waste of council's resources. "Climate change is not the role of local government, but is the role of other levels of government," she said. "We need to get back to basics and not get involved in high level discussions. It is just tying up resources. "Actions need to be decided at a higher level and filtered down to a council level." Councillor Lauren Edwards put forward a lengthy amendment aimed at taking into consideration residents' wishes to remain under a Climate Change Emergency Declaration. "I have received a significant number of emails regarding this motion that shows the community is passionate about this issue," Cr Edwards said. "The declaration was made in the first place because of this and shows the desire from the community to see this declaration in place." Councillor Lipovac agreed: "We need to read the room and support our community," he said. Councillor Lisa Intemann also spoke to the amended motion and said council has a responsibility to ensure a healthy environment for the community. "This is a matter that will take coordinated effort across all aspects of the community including locally, nationally and globally," she said. "We really must give it a modicum of respect and assistance to get this into peoples' minds and hearts." Cr Griffiths disagreed and said it's not council's responsibility to take the lead on every issue. "There are other levels of government that should do this," she said. Mayor Peta Pinson agreed with Cr Griffiths: "We have tested community sentiment on this issue and read the room. There are pockets of people actively involved in shaking the tree, but they're shaking the wrong tree," she said. "We need to get back to what our community expects of us." Cr Edwards' amendment was lost before councillor Rachel Sheppard put forward her own amendment which included rescinding the declaration while still aiming to communicate with the community on climate change. This amendment was also lost. Cr Intemann put forward a further amendment that was ultimately moved by councillors. It includes rescinding the Climate Change Emergency Declaration, request the CEO to revise the adopted Climate Change Response Policy to reflect this, request the CEO to provide a further report to council outlining the proposed amendments to the policy, note that the Climate Change Response Police with proposed amendments be placed on public exhibition and that a further report be provided to council outlining submissions received during the exhibition period. Mr Creamer said this is a backwards step for council. "Everywhere around Australia, and the world, there are extreme weather events taking place," he said. "This council cannot turn its back on the climate emergency and think that it can get away with it. A majority of citizens want action on climate. "This is a backwards step and we will regret it. It sends a bad message to the rest of the state and the country. "It has been said that climate action should be left to the Federal Government, but Local Government needs to help both the Federal Government and State Government reach their targets. "We've got a role to play." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

