It's that time of year when you bundle the kids in the car and set off to find all the bright, quirky and meaningful Christmas lights in the neighbourhood.
To help you plot your evening drive, we've created a Christmas lights tracker and photo gallery. You can find it here: From over-the-top to under-the-radar, follow the Port News Christmas lights tracker
Home owners and business owners can be added to the map by filling out the form at the bottom of this page.The tracker is just for our subscribers but everyone added to the map will be automatically entered in our 2022 Christmas Lights competition.
With thanks to Team Plews of Elders Port Macquarie, the winner will receive $500. Several people will also win vouchers from local businesses.
Port News Editor Sue Stephenson, Sales Manager Gee Hassan and a representative from Team Plews will have the difficult job of choosing the winner. Big and bright is great, but so is quirky, original and spiritual. That means every house and business stands a chance.
The winners will be announced on December 23 in the Port News online and in our last Port News print edition of the year.
So get in quick to fill out the form below, and let's get tracking!
