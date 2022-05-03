featured, climate change, Jane Evans, forum, community panel, Climate Change Response Policy, 2022, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Reference to "climate change" will be replaced with "sustainable resource management" in one of the region's most important planning documents. The community-devised roadmap for the region's future, Imagine2050, had mentioned climate change seven times. The strategic plan is the culmination of an extensive community engagement program, which sought to document priorities and aspirations. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council adopted the plan at its extraordinary meeting on April 28, but requested its chief executive officer replace references to "climate change" with "sustainable resource management". Cr Sharon Griffiths had raised the motion, which was carried six to three. The decision was made on the same evening as a community panel discussion about climate change. It also follows Port News and Camden Haven Courier federal election reader polls, which revealed that climate change is voters' number one priority. It's not the first time council has backtracked on a climate-related decision. In February, Port Macquarie-Hastings was the first local government area in the state to drop its climate emergency declaration. Any reference to the declaration was later removed from council's Climate Change Response Policy. Now a proposal to also rescind that policy is on public exhibition with community feedback open until Friday (May 6). It was that motion, proposed by Cr Adam Roberts, that led to last week's climate forum. The forum was prompted by councillors Lauren Edwards, Lisa Intemann, Nik Lipovac and Rachel Sheppard and organised by community volunteers. It was moderated by community representative Jane Evans. Crs Edwards, Lipovac and Sheppard arrived after attending the extraordinary meeting. Held in the St Columba Anglican School Chapel, it was billed as "A Sensible Approach to Climate: What Does our Community Think?" Sixty-five people attended while another 70 watched the livestream. They called for council to hold fast to its climate response policy and to show leadership. Ms Evans said there was a very respectful discussion about what can be quite a divisive topic. "It will [now] allow members of our local area to have a respectful conversation into the future because they have some knowledge," she said. "They don't have to get into any kind of argument because they have a bit of scientific information and, more importantly, they don't even have to get into a debate. "They can set their point out in a respectful way." Ms Evans is now encouraging councillors "to be independent in their thinking and [to] listen to what people are saying through the council's have your say link".

