New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran to plead not guilty to alleged assault in Port Macquarie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Joshua Curran. Picture by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Lawyers for New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran say he intends to plead not guilty to an alleged assault at a Port Macquarie licensed premises in October.

