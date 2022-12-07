Lawyers for New Zealand Warriors star Josh Curran say he intends to plead not guilty to an alleged assault at a Port Macquarie licensed premises in October.
Joshua Curran, 23, was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and larceny following an incident that occurred on NRL Grand Final Day, October 2, 2022.
Court documents show Curran allegedly assaulted a male patron at the licensed premises on William Street between 3am and 3.30am on October 2, causing the victim grievous bodily harm.
It is also alleged Curran stole the victim's phone worth $1700 during the assault.
In a statement provided to the Port News at the time of the alleged assault, NSW Police Media confirmed a teenage boy had "received facial injuries as a result of the alleged incident".
Curran attended Manly Police Station on October 19 where he was arrested.
Curran was excused from appearing before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, December 7.
He was instead represented by his lawyer who appeared via audio visual link.
The court heard Curran intends to enter pleas of not guilty to all sequences, with brief service orders now being sought.
Magistrate Darcy said she will extend the next court date due to the busy holiday period.
"I'm extending the brief service orders by two weeks because of the Christmas break; so, the brief to be ready by the 18th of January," she said.
The matter will then return to Port Macquarie Local Court on February 1, 2023.
Curran is excused from appearing on this date and his bail has been continued.
Curran joined the Sydney Roosters in 2017 before it was announced he had signed with the New Zealand Warriors in June 2019.
