Official health figures support claims that Port Macquarie Base Hospital is "too small" for the town's growing population.
The Bureau of Health Information Health Care Quarterly Results show 13,053 people presented to ED in Port Macquarie from April to June 2022.
According to the data, Port Macquarie's ED department is the 20th busiest in the state and is the busiest in the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD).
It is also the eighth busiest in its peer group, which are hospitals grouped together of a similar size.
Following the fourth nurse strike this year, president of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said the hospital is "not coping" with more people relocating to the area.
"Not only do we have staff leaving the profession and unsafe working conditions, but our hospital is too small for our population," he said.
"There are people waiting in ED for days because there aren't any beds available in the hospital on the wards."
According to census data, Port Macquarie's overall population increased from 41,491 in 2011 to 48,803 in 2021.
In the past 10 years, the population has steadily and consistently increased each year, ranging from 1.13 per cent to 2.20 per cent each year.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the state government is putting funding into the public health system, but wouldn't confirm if there are any current plans to expand Port Macquarie Base Hospital in the near future.
"The NSW Government is investing a record $33.5 billion in health as part of the 2022-23 Budget and has clear plans and policies to continue to grow the public health system from strength to strength," she said.
"Over the past ten years the MNCLHD has increased its workforce in response to the growing population by an additional 1192 full-time equivalent staff - an increase of 43.7 per cent including 145 more doctors, 558 more nurses and midwives and 88 more allied health staff.
"This is the largest percentage increase of any of the 15 Local Health Districts across the state."
Mr Brennan said these figures also include new graduates and don't include the number of staff leaving the profession because of staffing pressures and natural attrition.
"Nurses are leaving the profession earlier because of the poor working conditions and the workload," he said.
"Those NSW government figures are across seven hospitals and we would be lucky to pick up two or three nurses at Port Base each year."
The MNCLHD spans from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie and out west to Dorrigo and Wauchope and includes seven hospitals.
The Port Macquarie Base Hospital is the second largest of the seven hospitals in the health district, with 228 beds and is a level five facility with a 24-hour ED.
Mr Brennan said there are over 80 full-time equivalent positions vacant across the nursing and midwifery unit at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
"There are also 400 vacant agency nursing positions across Port Macquarie, Wauchope and Kempsey hospitals," he said.
"Not all of the agency positions are full-time, but these agency positions help us fill gaps in the workforce."
Agency nurses are employed through an agency at a higher fee and generally have travel allowances and incentives designed to encourage them to stay in the position.
"We are also 20 new graduate positions down in Port Macquarie, which means a lot of placements haven't been filled for next year," Mr Brennan said.
The MNCLHD said they are working with NSW Health and Health Infrastructure to identify and manage any future needs for capital works and funding of projects.
"A lot of our work involves prevention and early intervention to keep people out of hospitals. We also use innovative models of care such as virtual care, telehealth, and community and home-based care," a spokesperson said.
The MNCLHD has also recently released its Strategic Plan 2022-2032, which outlines plans to be a "future-focused health service".
Included in the plan is how the MNCLHD will prepare for future workforce needs including strategies to enhance timely recruitment and appropriate retention.
The MNCLHD is hoping to achieve these outcomes by "developing, implementing and regularly updating workforce planning and monitoring the progress of achieving identified goals".
They will also work towards ensuring succession planning, recruitment and retention strategies as part of these plans.
The MNCLHD will also "partner with education and training providers to recognise emerging roles aligning with workforce needs of the future and prepare for occupations likely to be in short supply".
Mrs Williams said there is still "much more work to do" to ensure staff working in our hospitals are supported in their work environment.
"Despite significant pressures on the health system over the past few years due to COVID-19 the NSW Health system continues to respond to these impacts," she said.
"There is however more work to do and I will continue to work closely with the Local Health District management including the Board and CEO and the Ministry of Health to ensure our health system meets the needs of our growing community."
Mr Brennan said all nurses are working overtime and it's becoming "dangerous".
"In our renal unit at Port Macquarie Base Hospital we have 12 beds and they are full every day," he said.
"We aren't able to take on any holiday patients over Christmas, so if someone is holidaying here and needs dialysis, we won't be able to treat them because we only have the capacity for our local patients.
"The hospital is not coping with our population growth and we either need another hospital or our current hospital needs to be revamped."
