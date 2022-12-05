Port Macquarie News

'There aren't any beds': data shows Port Macquarie Base Hospital is under increasing pressure

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calls for more beds and staff at Port Macquarie Base Hospital. File picture

Official health figures support claims that Port Macquarie Base Hospital is "too small" for the town's growing population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.