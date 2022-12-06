Residents have welcomed renewed bridge access across the Pappinbarra River at Right Arm Road after fire destroyed the original timber structure.
Pappinbarra residents joined Mayor Peta Pinson and representatives from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, along with contractor Saunders Civilbuild and Oxley MP Melinda Pavey, at the Pappinbarra Junction Bridge's official opening on Tuesday, December 6.
The original timber bridge was damaged beyond repair in the November 2019 bushfire.
The council demolished the remaining structure and built a temporary low-level river crossing downstream.
The $3 million bridge replacement project delivered a single-lane concrete span on the same alignment as the original bridge.
The council secured Natural Disaster Recovery Funding from Transport for NSW for the project.
Pappinbarra Junction Bridge crosses the Pappinbarra River, 37 kilometres from Wauchope.
Residents relied on the low-level crossing before bridge access was restored.
Right Arm Road resident Kerryn Patrick said that meant whenever the river level was up, residents were either blocked in or blocked out.
"It is really good to have secure access," she said.
The council's bridge and structures engineer, Stephen Wood, said the project restored bridge access and provided a bridge with a design life of 100 years or more.
The council's contractor, Saunders Civilbuild, constructed the bridge.
Saunders Civilbuild project manager Bede Maguire said they were really happy to deliver the infrastructure for the community.
Persistent wet weather posed challenges during the bridge construction with access cut off five to six times during the 10-month build.
Construction was completed in October 2022.
Mayor Peta Pinson said these pieces of infrastructure were extremely important to communities and kept them connected.
Oxley MP Melinda Pavey said she was thrilled the Transport Natural Disaster Recovery Taskforce had been able to assist the council in completing the bridge project.
"This is a wonderful outcome for the community of Pappinbarra and a big achievement in restoring access to local roads after the devastation of the bushfires," she said.
The Natural Disaster Recovery Taskforce supports local government to respond to damaged transport infrastructure as a result of natural disasters.
