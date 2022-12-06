Port Macquarie News

New Pappinbarra Junction Bridge restores vital link across Pappinbarra River

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
December 7 2022 - 4:00am
Residents and officials gather at the opening of Pappinbarra Junction Bridge. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

Residents have welcomed renewed bridge access across the Pappinbarra River at Right Arm Road after fire destroyed the original timber structure.

