Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is seeking community feedback to prioritise sites constantly targeted by graffiti - in order to fund more public artworks in an effort to deter vandals.
In May 2022, council endorsed the Graffiti and Vandalism Reward Scheme Policy which provides an effective framework to prevent, address, reduce and mitigate against graffiti.
Part of the approach is the installation of murals on repeatedly targeted sites, as research has shown these can greatly reduce occurrences of graffiti - given they deter offenders and improve streetscapes.
Council wishes to hear from the community about council owned or managed sites in their area, that are hit by graffiti repeatedly.
Group Manager Community Lucilla Marshall says once staff have a list of potential mural sites, they can seek funding to transform some of these areas.
"We want our region to be beautiful, safe and welcoming," she said.
"So we are looking for sites situated in highly visible locations that visually detract from our spaces and places when they are vandalised."
"We can then prioritise these sites in our efforts to transform them from blank canvases for graffiti - to an awesome new artwork that enhances our public place and environment."
The site must be located within the Port Macquarie Hastings Local Government Area - and must be owned or managed by council (not a private or commercial premises).
For further information and to provide feedback, the community can use the Have Your Say platform
Submissions are open until Sunday, January 15 2023.
