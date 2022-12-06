Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council seek input on public art projects to deter graffiti vandals

By Newsroom
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
A before and after picture from Bain Park in Wauchope. Picture supplied by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council is seeking community feedback to prioritise sites constantly targeted by graffiti - in order to fund more public artworks in an effort to deter vandals.

