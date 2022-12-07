Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings region deemed a 'danger' hotspot for melanoma risk

By Newsroom
December 7 2022 - 12:00pm
The Port Macquarie-Hastings is one of the top 10 melanoma hotspots. File picture of Flynns Beach

A newly released melanoma hotspot map shows the Port Macquarie-Hastings is in the state's top 10 regions for danger of overexposure to UV radiation from the sun.

