Last week we showed you an underwater video of the Port Macquarie southern breakwall.
Now we have an edited video capturing what it looks like from above.
Photographer Alex McNaught from Roving-Eye.com Photography has released aerial footage of the Port Macquarie breakwall in response to community discussion over the planned breakwall upgrade.
Mr McNaught used three different pieces of equipment to produce three breakwall videos.
Two of the videos provide a bird's-eye view and the third gives an underwater perspective.
"I'm looking at it from a photography angle to understand what is there," he said.
"It's all about informing, and once people are informed, they can consider what their opinion might be."
Information about the state government upgrade project can be found online through Transport for NSW.
The $5 million project involves rebuilding 600 metres of the breakwall, undertaking maintenance to the breakwall head and installing a five metre-wide path.
Transport for NSW released the community's response to the planned upgrade with 525 submissions received.
The main issues raised were the proposed tree removal, the shared pathway and its widening, potential impacts on waves and surfing, artwork and memorial rocks, and potential impacts on fishing.
The breakwall upgrade submissions report cites the project's benefits as increased life of the breakwall, improved maritime accessibility and vessel safety, improved community access, and improved pedestrian safety and accessibility.
Six Norfolk Island pines, 12 Cook Island pines and 11 casuarinas are proposed to go.
Some 43 mature pine trees and 6000 native shrubs and groundcovers will be planted to offset the tree removal.
