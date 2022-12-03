DECEMBER 3, 4PM: A section of Lighthouse Beach in Port Macquarie has been cordoned off after the discovery of a cylinder with naval markings.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Mick Aldridge said dog walkers found the device around 8.45am on Saturday, December 3, about 2.5 kilometres south of the Tacking Point Surf Club.
It was initially feared the device was an unexploded bomb that had washed ashore.
Police and NSW Fire and Rescue attended the location and found a grey device with a number of markings in the dunes above the high tide mark.
On it is writing that says "do not handle", "contact police" and "marine marker".
It is about 80cms long and 10cms in diameter.
While lifeguards used social media to urge the public to stay away, police consulted the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, Marine Area Command and the Australian Defence Force (ADF).
The ADF advised it was likely a naval flare marker and posed no immediate risk to members of the public.
Fire and Rescue cordoned off an exclusion zone and are urging walkers to keep their distance until the ADF arrives on the beach to inspect the device and confirm that it is a flare.
