Port Macquarie News

2022 NSW Senior State Cup touch football tournament delivers economic boost to Port Macquarie

By Lisa Tisdell and Mardi Borg
December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 NSW Senior State Cup is projected to deliver an economic boost to the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. Pictures by Lisa Tisdell and Mardi Borg

Businesses are reaping the rewards as thousands of people converge on Port Macquarie for the 2022 NSW Senior State Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.