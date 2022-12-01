Port Macquarie News

Flower Hotels named Best Hotel Group Operator at 2022 AHA National Awards for Excellence

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
December 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Settlers Inn general manager Brendan Johnson, Flower Hotels managing director Alistair Flower, venue support Anna Osbourne, chief financial officer Darren Ninness and Settlers Inn manager Zoe Archer are proud of the Best Hotel Group Operator award. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A Port Macquarie-based hotel group has won national recognition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.