A Port Macquarie-based hotel group has won national recognition.
Flower Hotels was named the Best Hotel Group Operator at the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) National Awards for Excellence on Monday, November 28 at Sydney's Campbells Cove.
Flower Hotels managing director Alistair Flower said he was proud of the staff and all their commitment over this period, and humbled by the win.
"The win is quite significant considering how much quality we have in this country with hotel and hospitality groups," he said.
Flower Hotels went through to the national awards after winning at state level in October.
The Best Hotel Group Operator award recognises a hotel or group operator that demonstrates consistent industry professionalism and innovation across the entirety of its operation.
"I think one of the key things we do well is our connection to the community and our hotels represent a lot of what the community needs and wants but we have also really concentrated on making sure we are doing the fundamental, traditional things well in hospitality," Mr Flower said.
"We rely on the traditional values of hospitality and customer service and what it means to go to your local and that is resonating through our resurgence after COVID and also maybe with the judges as well."
In 2017, Mr Flower won the Individual Hotel Operator of the Year at the NSW AHA Awards for Excellence. Flower Hotels now has 10 venues and about 250 staff.
"To go from a single accolade to a group accolade, we are very proud of that," Mr Flower said.
AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said the national awards showcased the best in the business at the start of what looks set to be a busy summer season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.