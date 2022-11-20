A massage therapist is due to reappear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday November 21, charged over the alleged sexual touching of a client in Lake Cathie.
Police say that on Friday October 21, a 36-year-old woman attended a massage parlour in Lake Cathie for a pre-arranged appointment.
It is alleged the therapist sexually touched the woman during the massage, which led her to stop the treatment and leave.
Police were notified and officers from the Mid North Coast Police District began investigating the alleged incident.
On Saturday November 19, about 6.30pm, detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Port Macquarie Police Station.
The Lake Cathie man was charged with two counts of sexual touching.
He appeared in Port Macquarie Bail Court on Sunday, November 20, and was bailed to reappear the following day.
Inquiries are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.
*Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
