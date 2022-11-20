Port Macquarie News
Court

Lake Cathie massage therapist due to re-appear in Port Macquarie Court on Monday November 21

By Newsroom
Updated November 20 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 11:08pm
A massage therapist was charged at Police Macquarie Police Station on Saturday November 19. File picture

A massage therapist is due to reappear in Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday November 21, charged over the alleged sexual touching of a client in Lake Cathie.

Local News

