*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Port City Bowling Club has impressed the right people following this weekend's division one Bowls NSW state pennant finals.
Bowls NSW director Owen Walker has given a strong indication the division one men's and women's state pennants finals will again return to the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.
It came after both Lake Cathie and Port City hosted some of the state's best bowlers between November 18-20.
"(It's been) first-class; both clubs have done an exceptional job of hosting the event," Walker said.
"They're experienced at it so you wouldn't expect anything different, but they've certainly done a great job."
The event was a historic first for lawn bowls in New South Wales where the men's and women's finals were played simultaneously across two venues.
It was also the first single-gender tournament held after COVID.
"No doubt; I can't see why you wouldn't want to come back here. You've got three great greens, a great club [at Port City] as they do at Westport and Lake Cathie. I certainly hope [we'll be back]," he said.
Blustery conditions on November 20 made the going difficult for some with the greens playing exceptionally fast although Walker said it wasn't much of an issue for the players.
"It's very difficult, but the more experienced players are going to handle the conditions better because number one pennants is number one pennants for a reason - they're the best," he said.
Unfortunately Westport Bowling Club didn't perform as strongly as they would have liked where they found themselves out of the running early.
"They probably would have liked to have flown the flag a bit better for the locals, but that's the way it goes. They put on a good show, but the other teams were just too good for them," Walker said.
"It's been a big weekend for everyone because there have been trying conditions, that's for sure."
Lawn bowls superstars such as Corey Wedlock, Aaron Teys and Aaron Wilson were all standout performers for their sides although Wilson's Cabramatta side didn't make the final.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.