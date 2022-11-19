*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Two Port Macquarie real estate brands are set to combine as Patterson Real Estate acquires First National Port Macquarie.
The partnership will see the launch of Patterson First National, with both teams keeping their original staff.
Jason Partridge and Nicky Davies of Patterson Real Estate have a combined local real estate experience of over 40 years. They took over Patterson Real Estate in 2012, and have specialised in property management.
"Property management has been such a key focus for me throughout my career," Patterson Real Estate Property Manager, Nicky Davies said.
"We've done it so incredibly well here at Patterson Real Estate across Port Macquarie and we have built such a loyal and large client base. So, this exciting merger means that we can now extend our services and offer more support to them than ever before."
Patterson Real Estate Principal Jason Partridge said they are "thrilled" to unite the teams and said it's a benefit to clients of both agencies.
"Our service now has a wider reach and the support of a national brand to back us - this is an exciting time for our team, and we know it will greatly benefit our clients," he said.
First National Port Macquarie is a renowned brand in Port Macquarie, formed by the most trusted and experienced sales agents in the area.
This partnership is a chance to bring back its property management services and expand its offering to the locale.
First National Port Macquarie principal Ron Fischer said the joint venture will be "great for the local community".
"We approached them (Patterson Real Estate) to take over the First National Port Macquarie office and lead us onto the future of a more comprehensive real estate service offering in Port Macquarie," he said.
Belinda Fischer, First National Port Macquarie principal, agreed: "The opportunity to merge with Patterson Real Estate is only going to help local communities and beyond."
First National Port Macquarie has been a trusted local agency for over 32 years, while Patterson Real Estate has been the same for 28 years. As such, this merger signifies two reputable, long-standing offices joining as one, offering over 60 years of combined local experience.
