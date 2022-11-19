Out and about: weather warms up for summer in Port Macquarie

*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Summer has well and truly arrived early in Port Macquarie this weekend, with hundreds of locals and visitors heading outside to enjoy the sunshine.
On Saturday, people were out and about making the most of the weekend at Port Macquarie's beaches.
The temperature on Saturday, November 19, reached a moderate 25 degrees.
However, the temperature is set to heat up on Sunday, November 20, with the Bureau of Meteorology (The Bureau) predicting a top of 32 degrees in Port Macquarie.
With the weather heating up, beaches are tipped to be a hot spot. Beach-goers are being reminded to be sun-safe, with The Bureau warning that the UV index is predicted to be extreme on Sunday.
Beach-goers are also being reminded to swim between the red and yellow flags. Live updates of beach closures and conditions is available via the Beach Safe app or website.
