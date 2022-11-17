*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Westport Dolphins know they'll have their work cut out to make an impression at this weekend's 2022-23 Bowls NSW men's and women's division one state pennant finals.
They won't have the benefit of calling on contracts worth several hundreds of thousands of dollars, but they're not fazed by it.
Team member Greg Brims is quietly confident of a strong showing against highly-fancied clubs such as Cabramatta, Raymond Terrace and Warilla.
"We'll be the underdogs, but bowls is bowls and is a game where on the day a good team can beat champion team," he said.
"We're not daunted by it because we're playing the elite and that's what you expect when you're playing division one. That's what we enjoy."
Westport have drawn highly-fancied opponents Raymond Terrace, Cabramatta and Merrylands in their first three matches.
Brims said they would have to call on all their experience which they have gained over the years.
"We made state pennant level in 2019 so we have been here before," he said.
"Our team is a bit older, but we are playing against paid players who have a lot of Australian and state experience."
The event will be an historic first for lawn bowls in New South Wales where the men's and women's finals are played simultaneously across two venues - Port City and Lake Cathie.
It will be the first single-gender tournament held after COVID.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council mayor Peta Pinson is excited to have the event held in the region.
"Our region has been a long-standing supporter of lawn bowls in this state, and I am thrilled that we have been selected as the first location to host the simultaneous staging of the men's and women's division one state pennant finals," she said.
"I wish all competitors the very best across the weekend of competition as they battle it out for the prestigious honour of being state pennant champions."
