Council will undertake the removal of existing plants at the Historic Cemetery on Horton Street and replace them with "colourful, suitable plants and shrubs".
Councillors moved the motion at the Ordinary Council Meeting on Thursday, November 17, which will also see the rejuvenation and replanting works funded from the existing Parks and Recreation Budget.
Debate on the motion lasted about 40 minutes, with some councillors questioning the cost of the project and where the funds will be coming from.
Mayor Peta Pinson said she brought her motion to the council meeting for councillors to "consider improvement to the overall look and feel of our town".
"[This project] is important to residents and especially to those who remember what it (the garden) used to look like and the colour it provided," she said.
Cr Pinson described the look of the garden, which is situated on the embankment in front of the Historic Cemetery, as "tired and unkempt".
The garden currently consists of native grasses and Balga Grass Plants.
"The choice of plantings are not ideal," Cr Pinson said.
Deputy Mayor Adam Roberts agreed and said the garden "looks like it has seen some better days".
Councillor Sharon Griffiths said she agrees the garden needs an upgrade, but would be against removing all of the established plants.
The cost of the project was raised by councillor Rachel Sheppard.
"My understanding is that it's estimated to cost between $50,000 and $75,000," she said. "The community might want to know the cost and ongoing maintenance cost before we commit to a $50,000 installation."
Councillor Lisa Intemann said she didn't agree council should plant annuals in the garden.
"It's a wrong to plant annuals in that garden and is not the best option," she said.
"We will spend an enormous amount of money to get colourful shrubs, when there could be other ways to make that embankment more colourful."
Cr Griffiths agreed: "Anything with flowers is going to need water and attention."
Cr Pinson said she wants to make this space "vibrant and colourful for the community".
"In my opinion, are we that mean spirited to not upgrade an embankment when people have asked for it?"
"I brought this into chamber because people want to see that lack-luster garden replaced and put something in it's place that is vibrant."
The motion was carried five votes to four, with council aiming to undertake the replanting works as soon as practicable and before the end of the year.
