Port Macquarie News

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to lobby Premier for independent breakwall review

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:32pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors discussed the breakwall at length on Thursday (November 17). Picture by Ruby Pascoe

The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.