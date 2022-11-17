Port Macquarie News
Our Future

Apartments development at Port Macquarie's The Anchorage approved, despite scores of objections

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
November 17 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Newton, Mel Wass and Nick Senior are among the residents to oppose the apartment development at The Anchorage. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.