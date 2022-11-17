*The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
A magistrate has acknowledged a young Port Macquarie woman's rehabilitation efforts following a number of charges she described as "of concern" and "quite serious".
Sasha Jones appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy for sentencing on November 16.
The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property, resist or hinder police officer in execution of duty, assault police officer in execution of duty, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and low range drink-driving.
Jones had been placed on a community corrections order at the time these offences occurred in March.
Court documents show that about 8.15pm on March 25, 2022 Jones and her friend were leaving the Macquarie Hotel on the corner of Clarence and Horton streets when a security guard requested they leave the area due to anti-social behaviour.
The security guard told them he would call the police if they did not move on.
Jones then started yelling at the guard and picked up a chair and threw it at him.
She then rushed at the victim and punched him at least six times to the head and face, causing a small laceration inside his mouth.
The security guard subdued her and then observed her walking away down Horton Street.
When police arrived, the guard pointed her out, but she ran as officers approached.
She was found shortly after hiding between two parked cars on Horton Street.
The officers advised her that she was under arrest and when attempting to escort her to the police vehicle, she started struggling violently and throwing herself on the ground screaming.
Police handcuffed her and secured her in the vehicle.
While in the caged area of the police car, Jones kicked the rear door until the door bracket broke which rendered the police vehicle unusable.
The 20-year-old was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where she continued to threaten and abuse police, including spitting in an officer's face.
She was subsequently charged.
On April 2, 2022, court documents show Jones was a patient at Port Macquarie Base Hospital when she became "aggressive towards a security guard".
She pushed the guard before he attempted to restrain her.
The 20-year-old then "struck out with her right hand and punched him with a closed fist in the left temple", court documents state.
When the security guard left and closed the door to Jones' room, she began swearing and smashed a wire plug from the hospital bed against the observation window, which caused the glass to smash.
The security guard received medical treatment for injuries to his head and finger.
Police arrived shortly after the incident and about 12.20pm Jones was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where she was charged.
On April 29, Jones was also charged with a low-range drink driving matter.
In her sentencing remarks Magistrate Darcy said Jones had shown positive rehabilitation efforts.
"You have done very well in the program at Jarrah House (a rehabilitation centre) and you have after-care services now, so hopefully moving forward you can maintain your sobriety and continue [with] the support that [is] being offered," she said.
"There is some hope that you will not be back before the court, but that is going to depend on you remaining engaged with these services."
Jones has been placed on a community corrections order for a period of 12 months for assaulting a police officer in the execution of duty, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the assault on the security guard at the hospital.
For the drink driving matter she has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined $200.
Jones has also been fined $200 for resisting a police officer.
For damaging the rear of the police vehicle and the window at the hospital, there are no further penalties.
"I'm effectively placing you on a number of different orders and giving you some fines. The orders are designed to assist you in your rehabilitation," Magistrate Darcy said.
