*The Macleay Argus delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
Delivered on Tuesday, November 15, the outgoing member for Oxley thanked her electorate.
"The people are the most down to earth, honest, hardworking people you could ever meet."
The long-time Nationals party member made particular mention of a number of local families and public figires, including former Kempsey Shire mayor Liz Campbell.
Alongside her electorate, Mrs Pavey thanked grassroots supporters within the Nationals, public servants, parliamentary staff and her family; as well as acknowledging her colleagues, ministerial staff and electoral team.
She also acknowledged polarising former deputy premier John Barilaro.
"I will always be grateful to John Barilaro, who gave me the opportunity to serve for five years in the NSW ministry," she said.
"It was the most challenging yet rewarding professional experience of my life."
Mrs Pavey used her time to list her achievements including providing safe long-term accommodation for mothers attending school, her involvement in developing a blueprint for country health delivery and an on-going project for vulnerable children in the Oxley electorate.
Mrs Pavey also shared personal messages she had received for her advocacy of the Jones family, who were trying to visit their dying daughter Madison in Western Australia during the height of COVID-19.
"That's the power of our office and being strong, accessible MPs," Mrs Pavey said.
In her praise for her community and colleagues, Mrs Pavey also noted the challenges ahead including climate change, infrastructure to cope with changing weather conditions and housing demands.
"It's been a pretty brutal four years...with drought, fire, flood and COVID-19," she said.
"I leave knowing there are challenges and opportunities within the electorate."
Mrs Pavey said she felt COVID-19 had created opportunities for regional communities.
"The ability to use technology and live and work from where we want to," she said.
"The uplifting opportunity to live your best life in our country and coastal towns, free of big city pressures is well and truly being realised."
She recounted memories of her visit to Israel to learn more about recycling and desalination, and earned laughter from the chamber when recalling her time on a select committee exploring the regulation of brothels.
Mrs Pavey said that the decision to leave had not been easy.
"But there is a fork in the road and this new direction, which won't be to Macquarie Street, will be shaped by all I have learnt and experienced in this building over the past 20 years," she said.
"What an honour it has been to serve the people of NSW and Oxley from this magnificent parliament. It has been an honour and a privilege."
Mrs Pavey was elected as a member of the Legislative Council in 2002 before being elected as the member for Oxley in 2015.
She served as the Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight from January 2017 to April 2019 and served as Minister for Water, Property and Housing from April 2019 to December 2021.
A cabinet shuffle in 2021 that left her without a ministerial portfolio, Mrs Pavey announced her plans to not run for re-election in August this year.
She is currently Parliamentary Secretary for stronger communities and Families, and the North Coast.
Kempsey local, Michael Kemp has been preselected by Nationals NSW to run for the seat of Oxley at the 2023 state election.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.