There are many Port Macquarie-Hastings residents who have fond memories of the blue house on Town Beach's headland.
For George Hatsatouris, the house was his childhood home, where there was love and laughter.
George has been unable to go to the area of Town Beach since the house was demolished on Thursday, November 10.
The Hatsatouris family also owned the block of units next door to the house, which came down too.
Fifteen apartments will be built in their place, as part of the luxury development Salt.
The apartments are expected to sell for up to $4m each.
George holds fond memories of the family home, where multiple generations have sat around the kitchen booth to enjoy meals.
The staircase wound its way prominently through the front of the home, and held the kids as they slid down the bannister.
The Hatsatouris family members had the pick of the waves at Town Beach and the local neighbourhood kids would leave their boards at their house.
"We'd surf before school, at lunchtime and then after school until dark," George said.
"Mum would come out onto the balcony to wave and yell.. tell us to come back in."
On social media, people have shared their memories of dance classes which were held in the flats next door.
"A lot of people went there, including all of us," George said.
The Hatsatouris family originated from the Greek Island of Castellorizo.
They moved to Port Macquarie in 1923, which was the start of an 99-year connection with the town.
The family owned a number of film theatres along the Mid North Coast, the first being Port Macquarie's Empire Theatre, purchased in 1926.
Architect GN Kensworthy designed the Hatsatouris family home on William Street, Town Beach in the early 1950s. It was built in 1955.
He also designed the Ritz Centre, which the family still owns and leases to Majestic Cinemas. The centre was built in the early 1930s.
George was eight-years-old when the family moved into the William Street house from their Hay Street property.
The house had five bedrooms and was designed in the art deco style. It was painted blue and white in a nod to their Greek heritage.
George lived with his five siblings and his parents.
After living in Sydney for about 50 years, George moved back to the family home.
The house stayed in its original form until it came down on November 10.
"I looked after it, repainted it about three times and tried to fix the railings because they rusted," he said.
"It was a full time job but I kept it looking good because I just loved it."
George's grandmother made the curtains at the front of the house, which lasted 67 years.
"I had to spray them with hairspray because they were frayed and would fall apart," he said.
