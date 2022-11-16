The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.
A Port Macquarie brows, beauty and cosmetic studio has won national recognition.
Brows by Willow was named Champion Brows and Lashes at the inaugural Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards gala dinner and ceremony in Sydney.
Brows by Willow owner Willow Rissel said she was overwhelmed by the honour.
"I've only had my business for four years, and to come away with such a high title in such a small amount of time is amazing," she said.
Ms Rissel said the community-based business had grown quickly.
The awards, announced on Saturday, November 12, showcased the high standard of excellence women in small business demonstrated across the nation.
Precedent Productions managing director and awards founder Steve Loe said more and more women were creating and taking up leadership positions throughout the small business community.
"The time has come to accelerate visibility of the incredible entrepreneurial spirit that so many women in small business display," he said.
"As such, an annual standalone program has been created to truly provide the recognition deserved."
The winners represented a cross section of industries from all states and territories.
Brows by Willow received an award statuette, certificate and gained national recognition as an industry leader.
It has been a successful few months for the business. Brows by Willow also won the Excellence in Micro Business category at the 2022 Mid North Coast Business Awards.
The Mid North Coast winners go on to represent the region at the 2022 State Business Awards announced on Friday, November 18.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
