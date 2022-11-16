Port Macquarie News
Our Business

Brows by Willow wins Champion Brows and Lashes at Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
November 17 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brows by Willow owner Willow Rissel displays the award statuette from the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

The Port News delivers free breaking news alerts and daily headlines to your inbox. Sign-up via this direct link.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.