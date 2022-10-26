*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Charlie and Zoe Cull say they were shocked to discover how much plastic they had accumulated since the opening of the Assef's store in Port Macquarie.
The couple relocated from Wagga Wagga and are managing the Horton Street business.
They've opened a lot of stock while setting-up the store, and have found that items of clothing and store furniture are individually wrapped in plastic, with the exception of a couple of brands using biodegradable wrapping.
They estimate they have accumulated thousands of plastic bags.
"We've got somewhere between 20 and 25,000 units of stock (clothing items) in here," Mr Cull said.
The NSW Government is banning certain single-use plastics.
From November 1 all manufacturers, wholesalers, businesses and community organisations will be banned from supplying a range of single-use plastic items.
These items include plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, chopsticks, plates, bowls and cotton buds.
This follows the ban on lightweight plastic bags that came into place on June 1.
According to NSW Government data, single-use plastic items and packaging make up 60 per cent of all litter in the state.
Around 575 million plastic items were littered in NSW in 2019. Much of these were single-use items, such as plastic bags, straws and cutlery.
Charlie and Zoe Cull have a 21-month-old daughter and strive to be environmentally responsible in their personal lives.
They use cloth nappies and recycle soft plastics.
"You know that's just a drop in the ocean when it comes to the kind of industrial waste that exists," Ms Cull said.
Despite the ban coming into effect on November 1, she said more needs to be done to ensure plastic use can be cut down on a wider level.
Ms Cull grew up on Lord Howe Island and said her background has contributed to her environmental awareness.
The Culls are encouraging customers not to take a plastic bag from the Assef's store by providing a 50-cent discount on their purchase from November.
Mr Cull, who has just been appointed a board member for Business Port Macquarie, is encouraging shoppers to bring their own bag.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.