Lord Howe Island photographer Justin Gilligan has used his talent behind the lens to bring attention to the importance of preserving the building blocks of the ocean's ecology.
Justin's photo of the island's colourful seaweed received international recognition at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year, when it was crowned the winner in the plants and fungi category.
Advertisement
"Seaweed forests support hundreds of species while capturing carbon and producing oxygen for our planet," he said.
"But, just as warming water threatens our coral reef systems, it is also threatening our fragile seaweed forests."
Justin said many seaweed species on the World Heritage-listed island are endemic, which means they aren't found anywhere else on earth.
The seaweed plays an important role in ensuring other endemic species, such as herbivorous fish species, can survive and thrive.
Lord Howe Island is known for having the world's southern-most coral reef.
"The southern position means it is influenced by both temperate and tropical currents," Justin said.
"That's allowed a unique mix of seaweed and coral to develop on Lord Howe Island."
However, unfortunately the survival of seaweed is on a "knife's edge" according to Justin.
He explained coral reefs can bleach with warming sea temperatures, and seaweed can also die off due to the impact of climate change.
Justin is passionate about environmental issues and has previously brought to light the devastating consequences which resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
He photographed a single-use face mask which washed up on Lord Howe Island to highlight the issue.
The face mask was one of over 1000 found on the island when shipping containers were lost by an international vessel.
Justin said international decisions about every day life, such as recycling, can have massive consequences for places like Lord Howe Island.
Justin has also recently written an article for the Australian Geographic about the impact of marine plastics on the island's flesh-footed shearwater and their offspring.
"It's a shocking and sad story," he said.
Justin's winning photograph of seaweed nearly didn't come to fruition, as there were many factors which had to line up to ensure the perfect shot could be snapped.
The photograph's location can only be accessed on the lowest tides of the year.
Advertisement
"I had three days when the tides were going to be perfect," he said.
"The first day I scouted the location to find the spot, the second day it was really windy and there was still a bit of swell, so it didn't really produce the ideal reflection on the surface of the water," Justin said.
The third day produced the winning photo, as there wasn't any wind and the water was clear.
Justin's determination to create the seaweed celebration image paid off, after he was chosen as one of seven Australian photographers to be included in an exhibition at the Australian National Maritime Museum.
Over 100 images are on display, showcasing the world's best wildlife photography, capturing rare insight into the fragility and wonder of the natural world.
The world-renowned exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, opened at the Australian National Maritime Museum on April 8 and will run until March 2023.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.