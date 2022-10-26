Over the weekend I attended the AYC Cod Classic fishing competition. The competition hosted some of the best Murray cod fishing teams in the country. The major prize of the competition is the team who catches the largest Murray cods in a 36-hour fishing session. With over 60 of the best freshwater fisho teams from the state I sponsored a local team made up of Troy Boese, Harriet Crowley and Mitch Lowe. The high-water levels and extreme rain made it a difficult weekend to fish.

