Port Macquarie trio link up for prostate cancer support

They are three Port Macquarie-Hastings residents who have connected during a difficult period in their lives.
Charlie Buchanan, Garry Lonergan and Rocky Condello have all been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
They met through a health program run through the Port Macquarie Base Hospital, but also catch up regularly for coastal walks and coffees.
They said meeting each other has been vital for their mental wellbeing, which has flow-on benefits for their physical health.
"We walk and talk, and talk and walk," Rocky said.
The trio call themselves the PEG (Prostate Exercise Group) leggers.
Charlie was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020.
He said it was a shock when he received the diagnosis.
Tragically, Charlie's oldest brother passed away from the disease about three months ago.
Charlie's younger brother also has prostate cancer.
The brothers discovered their father had prostate cancer but never told anyone about it.
He was 66-years-old when he passed away.
Charlie said he's thankful to have made two great mates in Garry and Rocky.
"We've had some terrific times together," he said.
Charlie lives at Lighthouse Beach but said he'd never explored the coastal trails before he started walking with Garry and Rocky.
"It gives you a lift," he said.
Garry was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago.
He had been monitoring his Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels and went to see a specialist about his results.
"It was a shock (the diagnosis) but it was an expected shock for me," he said.
Garry said the hardest part about his diagnosis was telling his children.
He praised the treatment and support from the staff at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
"We have a brilliant level of service in Port Macquarie," he said.
Garry said his friendship with Rocky and Charlie has helped him through challenging times.
Rocky said prior to his prostate cancer diagnosis he was a health check-up 'avoider'.
"Us fellas, we think we're tough but we're not," he said.
Rocky hadn't taken a sick day from work since 1978.
He said the news came as a shock to his family because they had never seen him sick.
"Suddenly I'm getting cancer treatment," he said.
Rocky said connecting with the two men has been vital, as they share experiences of their treatment.
Rocky is still receiving daily treatment for his cancer.
"As you sit there in the waiting room, you talk to each other, you swap notes and that's been highly invaluable," he said.
"You can't put a price on that kind of support."
Charlie, Garry and Rocky all participated in the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive to help fundraise for men's health on Sunday, September 25.
There were 31 Port Macquarie-Hastings drivers who participated in the event and they helped raise more than $2600 for men's mental health and prostate cancer research.
"We were proud to be part of that group," Rocky said.
It's a worldwide on-road event uniting pre-80s classic cars, created to encourage people to dress dapper and drive for men's health.
According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, about half of all men will have a prostate condition by the age of 70.
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australian men, with about 17,000 men newly diagnosed each year.
"As blokes we think we're bullet proof but we're not," Rocky said.
The PEG leggers are urging others to their health checked.
Garry said he advises men to get a physical examination, as well as a blood test.
"Man up and get them both done," he said.
