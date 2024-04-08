'Outstanding items': update in case for duo accused of Mid North Coast shootings

Outstanding items have delayed the court proceedings involving two men charged over a series of shootings on the Mid North Coast.
Cory James Glass, 27 and Tyrone Russell, 32, both from Bayswater, Victoria were apprehended on a Kempsey riverbank following a 13 hour police operation across the Mid North Coast on November 9, 2023.
Both Russell and Glass are charged with five counts of discharging a shotgun with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Dumaresqu Island, Fernbank Creek, The Hatch, Kiwarrak and Kundabung in the early hours of the morning on November 9.
They are also facing three charges of firing a shotgun in or near a public place on the same day.
Russell has also been charged with allegedly murdering Sam Dieter Liszczak between 5.23am and 5.39am that morning.
Glass has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Glass and Russell, who are both currently in custody, didn't appear while their cases were heard before Magistrate Pauline Wright in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, April 4.
Police prosecutors told the court the evidence brief was not compliant at that present time and asked for an adjournment.
"There are still some outstanding items that do take some time to obtain," the prosecution said.
Both Russell's and Glass's defence teams agreed to an adjournment as the court heard a partial brief had been served as of Wednesday, April 3.
Magistrate Wright adjourned the matter for May 9, 2024 with the brief to be served on the same day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.