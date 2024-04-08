Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Outstanding items': update in case for duo accused of Mid North Coast shootings

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
April 8 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Outstanding items have delayed the court proceedings involving two men charged over a series of shootings on the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.