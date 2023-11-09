One of the two men arrested in Kempsey over a series of shootings between Coopernook and Port Macquarie, has been charged.
The other man is being treated in Kempsey District Hospital.
The series of shootings, which saw one driver "randomly" injured and shots fired towards police, triggered a large-scale operation across the Mid North Coast.
A Public Safety Alert was issued during the search with schools locking gates and keeping students indoors.
Both men were arrested about 3.15pm Thursday, November 9, behind Geoffrey Debenham Street, Kempsey.
Heavily protected officers located them, and a dog believed to have been travelling with them, in bushland on the Kempsey riverbank.
The 26-year-old man was charged with:
He was refused bail to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Friday, November 10.
The 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment, under police guard.
Investigations are continuing into the discovery of a man's body on Fernbank Creek Road, Port Macquarie. It is not yet clear if his death is related to the shootings.
Police allege that about 1.40am Thursday, November 9, shots were fired at a Landcruiser from a Mercedes utility at Coopernook.
The Landcruiser driver suffered a bullet graze to his arm and was taken to Manning Base Hospital for treatment.
About 4.40am, police were then called to the M1 at The Hatch, following reports of shots fired at another vehicle. No injuries were reported to police.
About 5.15am, shots were also allegedly fired at another vehicle on the M1 at Kundabung. No injuries were reported to police.
A short time later, shots were allegedly fired in the direction of a police vehicle on the M1 near Fernbank Creek Road, Port Macquarie. No officers were injured.
About 10.30am, the utility was located abandoned at Wayne Richards Park at Port Macquarie. The vehicle was seized to undergo forensic examination.
A large-scale police operation was established by the Mid North Coast Police District - assisted by officers from Manning-Great Lakes Police District, and several NSW Police specialist units, including PolAir, the Tactical Operations Unit, the Police Dog Unit, Traffic and Highway Patrol, and other Northern Region resources - to locate those involved.
