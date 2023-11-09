Port Macquarie News
One charged over Mid North Coast shootings; second man in Kempsey hospital

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 10 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:09am
One of the two men arrested in Kempsey over a series of shootings between Coopernook and Port Macquarie, has been charged.

