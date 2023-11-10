Port Macquarie News
Man charged with murder after Port Macquarie body identified as violent criminal

By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 11 2023 - 9:10am, first published 1:59am
The body of Sam Dieter Liszczak (inset) was found on Fernbank Creek Road in Port Macquarie early on Thursday, November 9. Crime scene picture supplied exclusively to the Port News.
NSW Police have confirmed that the man found dead at the side of Fernbank Creek Road in Port Macquarie was Sam Dieter Liszczak - a known violent criminal who allegedly fell out with the men at the centre of this week's Mid North Coast shooting spree.

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

