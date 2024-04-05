Sentencing date set for Port Macquarie man charged with online child abuse

A Port Macquarie man who plead guilty to possessing child abuse material has been given a sentencing date.
Ryan Thompson, 30, did not appear before Magistrate Pauline Wright in Port Macquarie Local Court when the case was mentioned on Thursday, April 4.
According to documents submitted to the court, after investigations were conducted by the Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU), a search warrant was granted for Thompson's premises at Matthew Flinders Drive, Port Macquarie.
Around 7.45am on July 5, 2023 the search warrant was executed with an Apple iPhone, Toshiba laptop, Telstra smartphone and a 4 terabyte Seagate hard drive, all of which belonged to the offender, seized from the property.
On July 25, 2023 police received a computer generated report for the Toshiba laptop which found 838 video files of category one child abuse material.
Thompson was arrested by police at Port Macquarie TAFE on July 31, 2023.
Thompson was granted bail by the Sydney Supreme Court on November 15, 2023.
He has previously been denied bail on two occasions in the Port Macquarie Local Court.
The 30-year-old was represented by his lawyer Isaac Morrison in Port Macquarie Local Court on April 4.
Mr Morrison told the court the matter was listed for sentencing, however he sought an adjournment to allow time for a psychological report to be finalised.
"[The psychologist report] will take an extra two weeks," he said.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said they had no objections to adjourning the matter for a further two weeks, but noted this is the second time the case has been adjourned for sentencing.
Magistrate Wright adjourned the case until April 18 for sentencing.
Thompson's bail is to continue.
