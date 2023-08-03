A Port Macquarie man has been refused bail after being charged with possessing a "large quantity" of child abuse and bestiality material.
Ryan Thompson, 29, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on August 1.
Defence lawyer Michael Dampney applied for bail on his client's behalf. He said the protection of the community is important and proposed bail conditions including:
The prosecution opposed bail and described the charges as "extremely serious offences".
Court documents show that between 8am on July 4 and 7.30am on July 5, 2023 Thompson "did posses child abuse material and bestiality material".
The court heard a laptop had been seized from a Port Macquarie address which allegedly contained a "sheer volume of child abuse material".
Magistrate Darcy said the allegations are "very serious" and that there is a strong prosecution case.
"The first offence is an allegation that he has a large quantity of items, documents and videos that are child abuse material including 838 video files," she said.
"Sequence two relates to six video files of bestiality."
When considering granting bail, Magistrate Darcy raised concerns of Thompson living in a Port Macquarie caravan park, where there is a children's playground and a swimming pool.
She said she could not be satisfied the proposed bail conditions would mitigate the risk of further offending or of Thompson failing to appear in court.
Thompson was denied bail to re-appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on August 16.
