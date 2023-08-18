Port Macquarie News
A Port Macquarie man charged with online child abuse fails in second bid for bail

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 18 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
A Port Macquarie man charged with possessing a "large quantity" of child abuse and bestiality material has been denied bail for a second time.

