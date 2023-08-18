A Port Macquarie man charged with possessing a "large quantity" of child abuse and bestiality material has been denied bail for a second time.
Ryan Thompson, 29, appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy via audio visual link from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre on August 17.
No pleas have been entered at this stage.
Court documents show that between 8am on July 4 and 7.30am on July 5, 2023 Thompson "did posses child abuse material and bestiality material".
Thompson's lawyer Angela Cheng applied for bail on his behalf and proposed her client be released on "strict bail conditions" to live at an address in Queensland with his grandparents and uncle and aunt.
Ms Cheng said understandably the court may have concerns that Thompson would fail to attend further court appearances, however she said Thompson has no criminal record and no breaches of bail.
"He does have strong family support available to him," Ms Cheng said.
The prosecution opposed bail and said there was a risk he would fail to appear in court and that he would commit further offences.
The court heard Thompson is alleged to have been in possession of a laptop which contained 838 documents and videos of child abuse material and six video files of bestiality.
Magistrate Darcy said at this stage the Crown's case is "overwhelming" and Thompson will likely face a full-time custodial sentence if convicted.
"The nature of the material and number of videos causes me concern," she said.
Magistrate Darcy said in her view that if bail was granted there would be an "unacceptable risk" that Thompson would fail to appear or commit further offences.
"I can't grant bail," she said.
Thompson will remain behind bars, with the case returning to Port Macquarie Local Court on October 19 for charge certification.
