Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man accused of Kendall murder pleads guilty to traffic offence

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated April 9 2024 - 11:34am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A North Haven man currently facing charges over the murder of Paul Davy in Kendall has pled guilty to driving with an illicit drug in his system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.