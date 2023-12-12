Monday change-over for Settlement Point and Hibbard ferries

The Settlement Point ferry is ready to be recommissioned after a lengthy period of maintenance and repairs.
According to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, it will be returned to its base on Monday, December 18.
While the ferry has been out of action, the Hastings River crossing at Settlement Point has been serviced by the smaller 15-car Hibbard Ferry.
This has been a sore point for many in the North Shore community, including those who joined a December 7 protest against service disruptions, morning traffic jams and rising fees.
Progress Association President Kerry Fox, said at the time that the community "needed a better Plan B".
In advising of Monday's ferry change-over, council said it wanted to give North Shore residents "the appropriate amount of time" to plan their travel.
The Hibbard Ferry's last run from the North Shore to Settlement Point will be at 8:50am.
After that, it will return to the Hibbard crossing, with the intention of having the regular Hibbard Ferry service in operation from midday.
Once that happens, the decision to tow the Settlement Point Ferry back to its base will be conditional upon a favourable tidal current and winds.
Provided conditions are considered safe, council says it aims to have the Settlement Point service restored by late afternoon.
If, however, conditions are considered unsafe, then the return of the Settlement Point Ferry will be carried out on Tuesday.
Council will provide traffic control at the Hibbard Ferry on the Hastings River Drive side to assist ferry users on Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, if required.
Once the Settlement Point Ferry is recommissioned, several "dry runs" without passengers will be conducted between Settlement Point and the North Shore, to ensure the service is in working order.
Marine Rescue will be on standby should any emergency issues occur while the Hibbard Ferry is out of operation.
Its vessel will also be available to transfer pedestrians between Settlement Point and the North Shore, with a limit of six per trip.
Council is advising ferry users to have suitable alternative travel arrangements in place for Monday, should there be any unforeseen issues.
The extra school holiday operating hours for the Hibbard Ferry Service will also commence on Monday.
More information on the increased times can be found on council's website.
