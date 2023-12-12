Port Macquarie News
Monday change-over for Settlement Point and Hibbard ferries

Sue Stephenson
Sue Stephenson
December 13 2023 - 4:00am
The smaller Hibbard ferry has been servicing Settlement Point while the crossing's regular ferry has been undergoing maintenance. Picture by Mardi Borg
The Settlement Point ferry is ready to be recommissioned after a lengthy period of maintenance and repairs.

