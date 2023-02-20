There could be hip pocket pain on the way for motorists using the ferries.
Fees and charges will be reviewed annually, seeking to progressively reduce the operating loss of the ferry operations to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
The process will start from the 2023/2024 financial year through the fees and charges as part of the council's suite of budget-related documents.
The council will also advocate to Transport for NSW about transferring ferry management to NSW or a state government financial contribution for ferry operations to reduce the financial burden of the service on the council.
The annual operating loss for the ferries was about $824,000 across the 2021/2022 financial year, a report to the February council meeting shows.
The council noted key resident concessional fares for ferry services have remained unchanged since 2015/2016.
Ferry operating costs have increased.
The Settlement Point and Hibbard ferries provide vehicle access across the Hastings River to and from the North Shore. A range of ticketing options is available.
Cr Lisa Intemann said the ferry service, which was essential for residents and visitors, costs the council nearly $900,000 a year.
"There is no begrudging that cost but pretty much all of the ferry operations in NSW are covered by the state government," she said.
Cr Intemann said there was a strong case of fairness for the council to get a state government contribution.
She stressed residents will have the chance to comment about the proposed fees and charges increase during the exhibition period for the budget-related documents.
Prior reports to council have indicated an annual loss of $941,400, an average of the previous five years.
The 2021/2022 loss was down, partially as a result of higher ferry use driven by domestic tourism in light of COVID-19 impacts and rebuilding after the March 2021 flood, the council report said.
Some amendments to fees and charges came into effect from mid-2022.
Meanwhile, the Hibbard Ferry's extended operating hours are here to stay but that also comes at a price.
The council has agreed to maintain the Hibbard Ferry operating hours introduced in 2021 and fund the additional $30,000 ferry operating expense through an increase in fees and charges from 2023/2024.
Hibbard Ferry operating hours were extended on weekdays from mid-2021.
Hibbard Ferry runs between 6am to 9.50am and 2.00pm to 6.50pm weekdays, and 8am to 6.50pm on weekends and public holidays. The ferry has a 15-car capacity.
It operates for longer weekday hours during the school holidays.
Settlement Point Ferry, which has a 21-car capacity, operates around the clock.
Cr Nik Lipovac said he was going to make a safe assumption that December and January would have seen increased use of the ferries through a greater number of tourists and locals taking advantage of the ferry service during this particularly pleasant summer.
The council also agreed to increase the period of two-person operation of the Settlement Point Ferry to include the hours of 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday to improve navigation safety and enhance operating efficiency.
There will be a two-month trial of a one-person operation on Settlement Point Ferry between 7am and 7.45am and 5.15pm to 6pm on weekdays.
These hours are expected to be manageable with a one-person operation. A report will come back to the council at the end of the trial period.
The council will continue to monitor ferry patronage.
