Port Macquarie News
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Transport

North Shore residents call for plan, say ferry disruptions risk safety

Mardi Borg
Ben Carr
By Mardi Borg, and Ben Carr
Updated December 6 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of North Side Progress Association gathered for a protest on Wednesday, December 6. The North Shore residents want a better functioning ferry service. Picture by Mardi Borg
Members of North Side Progress Association gathered for a protest on Wednesday, December 6. The North Shore residents want a better functioning ferry service. Picture by Mardi Borg

Amid disruptions, rising fees and traffic jams a group of angry residents from Port Macquarie's North Shore have called on government to fix what they say is an inadequate ferry service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help