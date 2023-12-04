Port Macquarie have fallen agonisingly short of a Mixed Masters title losing 3-2 against Northern Beaches in a thrilling grand final of the NSW Senior State Cup on Sunday, December 3.
Great weather continued to shine at Tuffins Lane for day three as the business end of the competition heated up.
The Makos were well represented with six teams from the seven entered reaching the finals.
Earlier in the day Port's Mixed Masters (over-40s) defeated Forster 6-1 in their quarter-final and then accounted for Tamworth 6-3 to reach the decider.
The Makos were defeated 5-3 by Orange at the quarter-finals stage of the Men's 20s with Maitland going on to claim the title.
The Women's 20s were beaten 4-0 by Penrith in the Plate quarter-final with Manly claiming the championship and Central Coast grand-final winners in the Plate.
In the Mixed Open A, Port Macquarie were eliminated in a tight quarter-final 7-6 against Macksville who then lost to eventual champions Eastern Suburbs in the semi-final.
The Makos advanced to the semi-finals in the Mixed Seniors but were edged by eventual winners Newcastle 4-2.
Championship winners Manly defeated Port Macquarie 6-4 in the semi-final on their way to the Women's 45s title.
In the headline divisions, Central Coast won the Men's Open title defeating reigning champions Doyalson 5-4. Manly Warringah are Women's Open champions after defeating Newcastle 4-2.
Newcastle won the club championship following a strong tournament, followed by Manly and Central Coast.
Almost 900 matches were played across the three days with NSW Touch thanking Port Macquarie Touch Association and Port Macquarie Hastings Council for a highly successful event.
The competition also featured seven international teams hailing from England, Singapore, Japan and the Philippines.
