Port Macquarie News
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

World's best AI experts in Port Macquarie for 'groundbreaking' conference

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 29 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's Charles Sturt University senior lecturer, Dr Anwaar Ulhaq with Meta's vice president of research, Professor Yaser Sheikh. Picture by Mardi Borg
Port Macquarie's Charles Sturt University senior lecturer, Dr Anwaar Ulhaq with Meta's vice president of research, Professor Yaser Sheikh. Picture by Mardi Borg

Some of the world's brightest minds have arrived in Port Macquarie to discuss how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help regional Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.